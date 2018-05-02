You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches Television Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Reardon will head the new department. He comes over from The Weinstein Company.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patrick Reardon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roc Nation

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon.

As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and executive who had served as exec VP and co-head of Weinstein Co.’s TV department since 2015.

Roc Nation’s recent TV and film projects include Spike TV’s “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which has earned a Peabody award this year, and the upcoming “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Both were executive produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Future television endeavors include an unscripted series with Amazon.

“Roc Nation is such an influential and dynamic company. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them as they expand their brand into television,” Reardon said.

Reardon’s arrival follows the recent announcement that Phil McIntyre, longtime manager for Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato, had been named President of Management at Roc Nation. The entertainment firm founded by Jay-Z in 2008 represents Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey, J. Cole, Van Jones, Angie Martinez and a slew of additional artists, personalities and sports stars.

More Music

  • Patrick Reardon

    Jay-Z's Roc Nation Launches Television Division (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon. As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and […]

  • Camila Cabello, formerly of the band

    Camila Cabello's 'Never Be the Same' Tour: Five Standout Moments

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon. As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and […]

  • Concert Review: Scotland’s Young Fathers

    Concert Review: Young Fathers Devastate Brooklyn Crowd With Intimate, Very Loud Show

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon. As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and […]

  • Live Nation Acquires Rock in Rio

    Live Nation Acquires Rock in Rio Festival

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon. As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and […]

  • SoundCloud Names Nancy Hood to Lead

    SoundCloud Names Nancy Hood to Lead its Consumer Business

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon. As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and […]

  • Chantel Jeffries Signs With New Universal

    Chantel Jeffries Signs With New Universal Label 10:22 pm, First Single Features Offset

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon. As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad