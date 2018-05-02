Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches Television Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is launching a television production division to be headed by Weinstein Co. alum Patrick Reardon.

As Roc Nation’s exec VP of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will be responsible for building and running the TV department, focusing on developing and producing premium scripted and unscripted content. Reardon is a veteran producer and executive who had served as exec VP and co-head of Weinstein Co.’s TV department since 2015.

Roc Nation’s recent TV and film projects include Spike TV’s “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which has earned a Peabody award this year, and the upcoming “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Both were executive produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Future television endeavors include an unscripted series with Amazon.

“Roc Nation is such an influential and dynamic company. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them as they expand their brand into television,” Reardon said.

Reardon’s arrival follows the recent announcement that Phil McIntyre, longtime manager for Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato, had been named President of Management at Roc Nation. The entertainment firm founded by Jay-Z in 2008 represents Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey, J. Cole, Van Jones, Angie Martinez and a slew of additional artists, personalities and sports stars.