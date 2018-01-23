Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis Drama ‘Manifest’ Lands Pilot Order at NBC

The drama project “Manifest” from Jeff Rake and Robert Zemeckis has been ordered to pilot at NBC, Variety has learned.

In the series, described as a mystery thriller, a plane disappears from radar and returns years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, many years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Rake will executive produce and write. Zemeckis will executive produces through his Compari Entertainment banner. Compari’s Jack Rapke will also executive produce, while Compari’s Jackie Levine will co-executive produce. Compari will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Zemeckis is set up under an overall deal. The project received a put pilot commitment at the network in August.

Zemeckis, Rapke, and Levine are also attached to the “Jetsons” live action series at ABC, which has received a put pilot order at that network.

Rake most recently worked as an executive producer and writer on “The Mysteries of Laura,” which he also created. His other credits include “Beauty and the Beast,” “Franklin and Bash,” “Bones,” “Hawthorne,” and “Boston Legal.” He also created the series “Miss Match” and “The $treet.”

Zemeckis and Rake are repped by WME.

(Pictured: Robert Zemeckis)