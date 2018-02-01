Robert Wagner Cited as ‘Person of Interest’ by Sheriff’s Investigator Probing Natalie Wood’s Death

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s lieutenant has called actor Robert Wagner a “person of interest” in the renewed investigation into the 1981 death of his wife, actress Natalie Wood.

The CBS newsmagazine “48 Hours” is bringing new scrutiny to the investigation into Wood’s death, which was reopened in 2011. Wood drowned in the water off Catalina Island in November 1981 after she disappeared from her family’s yacht, the Splendour. Wagner, boat captain Dennis Davern and actor Christopher Walken were aboard the yacht that night. Wood’s death was initially ruled an accident but questions about the circumstances of her drowning have persisted for decades.

“As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina told “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty. “I mean, we know now that (Wagner) was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.”

A rep for Wagner declined to comment. The actor, who has been a recurring guest star on the CBS drama “NCIS,” did not speak to “48 Hours.”

It’s unclear from Corina’s comments to “48 Hours” whether Wagner is facing a heightened level of investigation in connection with Wood’s death. A media relations rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department referred questions to Corina, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.