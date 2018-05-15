Robert Downey Jr. to Host A.I. Docu-Series for YouTube Red

YouTube Red has ordered a documentary series on artificial intelligence that will be executive produced by Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

Downey Jr. will also host and narrate the untitled series, which will feature experts in science, philosophy, technology, engineering, medicine, futurism, entertainment, and the arts telling the story of A.I. The series will explore the impact of A.I. and how it is transforming the way we live and work, both now and in the future. The 8-episode, hour-long series is slated to debut on YouTube Red in 2019.

“Robert and I share a curiosity for A.I., a complicated and often polarizing subject,” said Susan. “Our aim is to explore A.I. through a lens of objectivity and accessibility, in a thoroughly bold, splashy, and entertaining way. We’re thrilled to bring this project to life along with Network Entertainment, Sonar, and YouTube Red.”

Along with the Downeys, Team Downey’s Emily Ford will also serve as executive producer, with Evan Moore overseeing the project. Jenna Santoianni and Tom Lesinski of Sonar Entertainment will executive produce, while Derik Murray and Paul Gertz of Network Entertainment will produce.

“We are excited to be in business with the smart creative minds behind this innovative new series,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube. “There is so much to discover, and this series will take us on a fascinating journey as we explore the exciting developments in the world of A.I. and glimpse into the future.”

Downey is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, L.L.P. Network Entertainment is repped by UTA.