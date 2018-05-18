Tradition Pictures to Develop Series Based on Bank Robber ‘Casper’ Brown With Dikega Hadnot, Spencer Mandel Writing (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew Einstein’s Tradition Pictures is developing a TV series based on the life of notorious bank robber Robert “Casper” Brown, Variety has learned exclusively.

Dikega Hadnot and Spencer Mandel are attached to write and produce the project, which takes place in Los Angeles in the early 1990s. 19 year-old Brown became the most prolific bank robber in history despite never setting foot inside a bank. He trained members of the Rollin Sixties Crips, some of whom were as young as thirteen, to use tactics like the bank takeover and using school buses as getaway vehicles. When Brown was finally arrested, he was suspected of being involved in 175 bank robberies.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity to bring this story to audiences around the world,” said Einstein. “A group of kids from the streets of South LA masterfully orchestrated over 175 bank robberies, shocking the community and baffling law enforcement for years. To put this in perspective, Bonnie and Clyde, ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd, and John Dillinger cumulatively performed fewer bank heists. We feel that television is the perfect vehicle to provide a fully immersive look into these characters and this unique landscape”.

The project is being executive produced by Tradition’s Einstein and William Winokur, in conjunction with Johnell and Larry Springer from SpringerOne Entertainment.

Hadnot and Mandel are repped by Original Artists and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Einstein is repped by UTA and Stone Meyer & Genow LLP.

(Pictured: Mandel, left; Hadnot, right)