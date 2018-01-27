Robert Arthur, Music Director for ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ Dies at 89

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Obit Obituary Placeholder
CREDIT: Variety

Robert Arthur, the music director for “The Ed Sullivan Show” from the 1950s through the ’70s, died on Jan. 21. He was 89.

A Long Island native, Arthur graduated from Colgate University with degrees in economics and Spanish, and began a career as an accompanist, conductor, and arranger. He was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War, where he served for two years as a bayonet instructor.

After returning from the war in 1952, Ray Bloch hired Arthur to be an assistant on “The Ed Sullivan Show” — then called “Toast of the Town” — and “The Jackie Gleason Show.” Arthur worked his way up until he was hired full-time as the musical director for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” arranging, supervising, composing, and working with guests.

One of Arthur’s most famous fixes was in the 1967 when the Rolling Stones guested on the show. CBS censors would not allow the lyrics to the Stones’ “Let’s Spend the Night Together,” so Arthur worked with Mick Jagger to come up with a solution. Rather than “let’s spend the night together,” Jagger would sing “let’s spend some time together.”

“The Stones wanted to capture America and it wouldn’t help them to challenge CBS, so it was a solution that made everyone happy,” Arthur said.

Related

“Bob Arthur was the first one to talk Diana Ross into doing classics rather than just doing the pop stuff,” “Ed Sullivan Show” director John Moffitt recounted on the Ed Sullivan website. “He talked her into doing Rodgers and Hammerstein and other composers. He helped to diversify her material and her career.”

When the show ended in 1971, Arthur moved to California, where he started working for Dick Clark Productions on the American Music Awards. He wrote the script, the music, and produced special portions of the show. Arthur would go on to produce dozens of music awards shows over the next four decades, working with artists like Michael Jackson and Natalie Cole.

Since retiring, Arthur continued to compose music in the style of Cole Porter and the Gershwins.

“It if moves, fine. If it doesn’t, that’s OK, too,” he said. “Most of my pleasure comes from writing a great thing and enjoying listening to it. It’s almost like I didn’t have anything to do with it — the song just pops out.”

More TV

  • Sundance: HBO Buys Prison Documentary 'The

    Sundance: HBO Buys Prison Documentary 'The Sentence'

    Robert Arthur, the music director for “The Ed Sullivan Show” from the 1950s through the ’70s, died on Jan. 21. He was 89. A Long Island native, Arthur graduated from Colgate University with degrees in economics and Spanish, and began a career as an accompanist, conductor, and arranger. He was drafted into the United States […]

  • Lorde performs onstage at the 2018

    Why Isn’t 2018 Album of the Year Nominee Lorde Performing?

    Robert Arthur, the music director for “The Ed Sullivan Show” from the 1950s through the ’70s, died on Jan. 21. He was 89. A Long Island native, Arthur graduated from Colgate University with degrees in economics and Spanish, and began a career as an accompanist, conductor, and arranger. He was drafted into the United States […]

  • Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Robert Arthur, Music Director for 'The Ed Sullivan Show,' Dies at 89

    Robert Arthur, the music director for “The Ed Sullivan Show” from the 1950s through the ’70s, died on Jan. 21. He was 89. A Long Island native, Arthur graduated from Colgate University with degrees in economics and Spanish, and began a career as an accompanist, conductor, and arranger. He was drafted into the United States […]

  • dunkirk Tom Hardy

    ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Black-ish’ Win ACE Editing Awards

    Robert Arthur, the music director for “The Ed Sullivan Show” from the 1950s through the ’70s, died on Jan. 21. He was 89. A Long Island native, Arthur graduated from Colgate University with degrees in economics and Spanish, and began a career as an accompanist, conductor, and arranger. He was drafted into the United States […]

  • Magnum PI sequel ABC

    'Magnum PI,' 'Cagney and Lacey' Reboots Among Six Pilot Orders at CBS

    Robert Arthur, the music director for “The Ed Sullivan Show” from the 1950s through the ’70s, died on Jan. 21. He was 89. A Long Island native, Arthur graduated from Colgate University with degrees in economics and Spanish, and began a career as an accompanist, conductor, and arranger. He was drafted into the United States […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad