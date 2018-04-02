CW Renews 10 Current Series, Including ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Jane the Virgin’

The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced Monday.

The renewed series are: “Arrow” (Season 7), “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 4), “Legends of Tomorrow” (Season 4), “The Flash” (Season 5), “Jane the Virgin” (Season 5), “Riverdale” (Season 3), “Supergirl” (Season 4), and “Supernatural” (Season 14). In addition, freshman shows “Black Lightning” and “Dynasty” have been picked up for second seasons. Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time. The network will make decisions on their originals “Life Sentence,” “Valor,” “iZombie,” and “The 100” in May.

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz. “And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”

The “Jane the Virgin” renewal comes after series star Gina Rodriguez hinted that the show’s fifth season will be its last. The CW has yet to officially announce if the Golden Globe-winning series will continue beyond Season 5.

