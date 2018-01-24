‘Riverdale’ Sets Musical Episode Around Stephen King Classic ‘Carrie’

The magic of Broadway and the horror of Stephen King are coming to “Riverdale.”

The CW has announced that an upcoming episode of “Riverdale” will center around a production of “Carrie: The Musical.” The episode will feature 11 songs and be framed as a documentary about the high school theater production filmed by Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Entitled “A Night to Remember,” the episode will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. on the CW.

The Riverdale High Drama Department’s production of “Carrie: The Musical” is described as a “dark-yet-catchy cautionary tale exploring the gritty realities of small-town high school life.” The character of Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) serves as the show-within-the-show’s director, mixing elements from the 1974 King novel with Brian De Palma’s 1976 film adaptation, the 1988 Broadway production, the 2012 Off-Broadway revival and Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 film remake.

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) leads the cast of the musical as Carrie White in this avant-garde production, while Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) portrays mean-girl antagonist Chris Hargensen and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) play golden-couple Sue Snell and Tommy Ross. There will also be special appearances by Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) as the gym teacher and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) as Carrie’s mother.

See the cast list for the production of “Carrie: The Musical” below:

Past episodes of “Riverdale” have often included musical numbers from Josie and the Pussycats — such as covers of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” and “Out Tonight” from Jonathan Larson’s “Rent,” as well as the original “All For Me,” but “A Night To Remember” marks the first time the show is fully embracing the musical genre.

“Riverdale” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.