‘Rise’ Canceled After One Season at NBC

“Rise” has been canceled at NBC after just one season.

The one-hour drama centered on a dedicated teacher, played by Josh Radnor, who takes over a flagging theatrical program at a school in a working-class city. Rosie Perez, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk also starred.

“Rise” opened to a decent 1.2 rating and 5.5 million viewers in its premiere, but fell off steadily from there. The first season is averaging just a 0.9 and 4.5 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

The series was created by Jason Katims, who served as showrunner and executive producer. Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez and Michelle Lee also executive produce. Mike Cahill directed and executive produced the pilot. The series was produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

Earlier on Friday, NBC also canceled the dramas “The Brave” and “Taken” and the comedy series “Great News.” On the new series side, NBC has given out six drama orders for next season and two for new comedies. The network has ordered the dramas “The InBetween,” “The Gilded Age,” “Manifest,” “The Village,” “New Amsterdam,” and “The Enemy Within.” NBC has also ordered the comedies “Abby’s” and “I Feel Bad.”