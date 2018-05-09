Netflix Orders Ricky Gervais Comedy Series ‘After Life’

Ricky Gervais
CREDIT: Roger Askew/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has ordered a new comedy series from Ricky GervaisVariety has learned.

Titled “After Life,” the series follows Tony (Gervais), who had a perfect life. But after his wife Lisa suddenly dies, Tony changes. After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on. He thinks it’s like a Super Power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

Gervais created the series and will also executive produce and direct in addition to starring. Charlie Hanson who previously worked with Gervais on shows like “Derek” and “Extras,” will also executive produce. Netflix has ordered six half-hour episodes of the new series.

The series orders continues Gervais’ relationship with the streaming giant. Netflix previously released Gervais’ film “Special Correspondents” in 2016, as well as his “The Office” spinoff movie “David Brent: Life on the Road” and “Derek.” In March 2018, Netflix released the comedian’s stand up special “Humanity” with a deal in place to release a second special at a later date.

Gervais is repped by WME in the U.S. and United Agents in the U.K.

