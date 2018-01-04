Adult Swim Addresses ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Status

The fate of “Rick and Morty,” Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s animated comedy for Adult Swim, is still in flux.

Ryan Ridley, who is a writer on “Rick and Morty,” gave an interview to Detroit Cast, in which he shared that there are no scripts for a fourth season of the show yet, noting that “they really take their time” and calling for Harmon, Roiland and the network to “get their s— together.”

Adult Swim has not confirmed a fourth season for “Rick and Morty,” though, so the fact that a writers room is not up and running is not entirely surprising. Accordingly, the network told Variety there is “no timing to share on premiere or status of production” at this time.

The third season of “Rick and Morty” was written in late 2016, months before the episodes premiered on the Turner cabler. In the summer of 2017, Harmon took to Twitter to explain the delay, and the remaining episodes of the third season aired before the end of the year.

The season did end on a high note, wrapping with the highest live+same day ratings in the network’s history and taking the title of television’s No. 1 comedy with 2.6 million live+same day viewers and a 1.5 rating. It was also the most-watched telecast of the day across cable with adults 18-24, 18-34 and 18-49.