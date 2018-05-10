‘Rick and Morty’ Scores 70-Episode Order at Adult Swim

Adult Swim has handed out a massive 70-episode renewal order for the hit animated series “Rick and Morty.”

The order is part of a new overall deal the network has signed with series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the multi-verse. The new deal will more than double the amount of episodes the series has currently aired.

Harmon and Roiland announced they were going back to work on the series in a video posted on Roiland and Harmon’s Instagram accounts, which featured the comic pair showering together in Harmon’s home. Watch the video below.

The series has proven to be a ratings goldmine for Adult Swim, with the Season 3 finale alone scoring a 3.9 rating in adults 18-24 and a 3.2 in adults 18-34 in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers, the highest ratings in network history. It was also the most-watched telecast of the day across cable with adults 18-24, 18-34 and 18-49.

The only question now is when the new episodes will premiere. Over a year elapsed between the Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere, while there was nearly a two year break between the end of Season 2 and the start of Season 3.