Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington to Adapt ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ as Limited Series

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are teaming up to put out “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The power duo are shopping a limited series based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller “Little Fires Everywhere.” The project, which hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, is sparking a bidding war among major players across premium cable and streaming.

Witherspoon and Washington will both star in and executive produce the project. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Unexpected,” “Casual”) will serve as showrunner, and is also set to write the adaptation.

The book, which landed on multiple best of the year lists in 2017, traces the fallout in a suburban Ohio community when a single mother and her daughter move into the town and a custody battle erupts over a Chinese-American baby.

Witherspoon has been on a producing tear of late through her Hello Sunshine banner, which will serve as studio co-production partners on the project along with ABC Signature Studios. She and Jennifer Aniston will star in as-yet untitled morning show drama for Apple, and she will executive produce “Are You Sleeping,” co-produced by Chernin Entertainment with Octavia Spencer attached to star, also for Apple. She is also set to appear in the second season of the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Big Little Lies,” which she also executive produces.

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will executive produce for Hello Sunshine, while Kerry Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street and Pilar Savone will oversee the project for their shingle. Ng will serve as producer.

