Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Names Sarah Harden CEO

Sarah Harden has officially been named CEO of Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

“From the moment I met Sarah Harden, I have been in awe of her vast understanding of business development and digital media brands around specific communities,” Witherspoon said. “Sarah is a force of nature. Not only does she believe that women should have every opportunity to succeed in media, she actually makes it happen. There have been so many ideas that I have wanted to execute over the past seven years. Sarah simply put her head down, did the work and made them happen. She leads with the motto ‘less talk, more progress.’ She elevates every idea, conversation and collaboration. I’m thrilled to have her lead this talented Hello Sunshine team.”

Hello Sunshine was launched in November 2016 by Witherspoon in partnership with The Chernin Group and AT&T via their Otter Media venture. Harden, who has been interim CEO of Hello Sunsine since June 2017, will now join the company full-time after serving as the president of Otter Media since December 2015. At Otter Media, she oversaw the growth of the digital media venture and its companies Fullscreen, Rooster Teeth, Crunchyroll, and Gunpowder & Sky and the formation of Otter’s initial partnership with Hello Sunshine. Prior to the formation of Otter Media, Harden served as executive vice President at The Chernin Group where she focused on video-centered initiatives including the acquisitions of Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, McBeard and the formation of Otter Media.

“Having the opportunity to launch and build Hello Sunshine with Reese Witherspoon is a dream come true,” Harden said. “And to be able to do it at this particular time, and with the backing of the same incredible partners in The Chernin Group and AT&T that I have had the privilege of representing in my role at Otter is about as good as it gets.”

In addition, Charlotte Koh has been named as ‎head of digital media and Programming for Hello Sunshine. She will be responsible for developing and producing unscripted, social, and editorial content across Hello Sunshine’s digital distribution channels. Most recently, Koh was head of video at HuffPost and previously the first head of originals at Hulu. Prior to Hulu, Koh was senior vice president of business development at Marvel Studios and creative executive at Fox Searchlight.

Hello Sunshine has multiple film and TV projects in the works currently, including: an untitled morning show drama at Apple starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston; “Are You Sleeping,” executive produced by and starring Octavia Spencer, which is also at Apple; “Delivery,” a family drama set in a high-risk perinatology unit in development at NBC; and a film for Fox 2000 based on Catherine Steadman’s novel “Something in the Water.”