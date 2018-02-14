Red Arrow, Don Carmody Team for Female-Driven Poaching Drama ‘Bloodhorn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Red Arrow Studios International and Don Carmody Television are partnering on “Bloodhorn,” an action drama series set in South Africa.

The series will follow a former U.S. Marine as she returns to her childhood home in South Africa to avenge the kidnapping and murder of her beloved uncle and the two lions she grew up alongside. Working with a tough park ranger, finds herself dragged into a world of illegal poaching and organized crime.

MJ Bassett (“Power”) will direct and executive produce. The drama was created by Mark Bacci (“Real Detective”), Dwayne Hill (“Billable Hours”), and DCTV’s David Cormican. There is not an international TV or streaming partner yet attached, but Red Arrow Studios International will handle international sales on the eight-part project once it gets off the ground.

“With an engaging cast of characters set against the gritty and complex world of illegal poaching, the show promises to be an asset to our forthcoming scripted slate,” said Henrik Pabst, president of Red Arrow Studios International.

Cormican said that the producers want to change the narrative around endangered species and conservation, and added that made Bassett a particularly good fit. “MJ is the perfect addition to the team given her profound knowledge of the natural world, passion for conservation and extensive experience shooting action in Africa (in ‘Strike Back’),” he said.

Bassett added: “I’d planned to study zoology so I could work in Africa to help conserve species but clearly, my career took a different path. Now, Blood Horn offers me a unique opportunity to tell a vitally important story with incredible characters, warmth, humor and real action set against the extraordinary landscape of Southern Africa.”