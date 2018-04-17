You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ray Donovan’ Season 6 Casts Domenick Lombardozzi, Lola Glaudini (EXCLUSIVE)

Ray Donovan” Season 6 has cast Domenick Lombardozzi and Lola Glaudini in season-long guest roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

Lombardozzi will play Sean “Mac” McGrath, a Staten Island cop who develops a strong friendship with Ray (Liev Schreiber). The actor is perhaps best known for his role on the critically-acclaimed HBO seres “The Wire.” He has also appeared in shows like “Rosewood,” “Sneaky Pete,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Breakout Kings,” and “Entourage.”

Glaudini plays Anita Novak, an attorney who is running for mayor of New York City with the backing of Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon). Ray aids her campaign by getting her out of a difficult situation. Glaudini has co-starred or recurred on such series as “Agents of SHIELD,” “Revenge,” “The Expanse,” “Persons Unknown,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Sopranos,” and “NYPD Blue.”

Glaudini is repped by The Kohner Agency. Lombardozzi is repped by Gersh and Leverage Management.

The 12-episode sixth season of “Ray Donovan” is relocating production from Los Angeles, where it had been based for the past five seasons, to New York City. The series remains one of Showtime’s highest-rated originals. In addition to series star Schreiber, the cast also includes Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers. David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro serve as executive producers. The series was created by Ann Biderman.

