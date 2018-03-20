Raúl Castillo Nabs Lead Role in Fox Drama Pilot ‘Mixtape’

Raúl Castillo has been cast as the male lead in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape.”

The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Castillo will play Sam, who is described as an aspiring songwriter, secret romantic and young widower who will do anything for his son.

He will star alongside Jenna Dewan Tatum, Callie Hernandez, and Madeline Stowe.

In 2015, Castillo was included in Variety’s list of “10 Latinos to Watch.” He most recently starred in the Netflix series “Seven Seconds” and is also known for his role in the HBO series “Looking.” He also starred in the film “We the Animals” and will be seen in the upcoming film “El Chicano” from director Ben Bray with Joe Carnahan and Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing as well as in Steven Soderbergh’s iPhone film “Unsane.”

He is repped by CAA, Gasparro Management, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder, & Christopher.