Raúl Castillo Nabs Lead Role in Fox Drama Pilot ‘Mixtape’

Raul Castillo
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Raúl Castillo has been cast as the male lead in the Fox drama pilot “Mixtape.”

The project is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Castillo will play Sam, who is described as an aspiring songwriter, secret romantic and young widower who will do anything for his son.

He will star alongside Jenna Dewan Tatum, Callie Hernandez, and Madeline Stowe.

In 2015, Castillo was included in Variety’s list of “10 Latinos to Watch.” He most recently starred in the Netflix series “Seven Seconds” and is also known for his role in the HBO series “Looking.” He also starred in the film “We the Animals” and will be seen in the upcoming film “El Chicano” from director Ben Bray with Joe Carnahan and Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing as well as in Steven Soderbergh’s iPhone film “Unsane.”

He is repped by CAA, Gasparro Management, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder, & Christopher.

“Mixtape” hails from writer and executive producer Josh Safran. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will executive produce, with co-executive producer Ali Krug. Annapurna Television will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest music-themed drama on the network. “Empire,” currently in its fourth season, is the top-rated show on the network and follows the Lyon family as they fight over control of their record label. “Star,” currently in its second season, follows three female singers struggling to make it in the music business. Both shows were co-created by Lee Daniels.

  Raul Castillo

    Raúl Castillo Nabs Lead Role in Fox Drama Pilot 'Mixtape'

  • Kathy Bates Walk of Fame Honor

    Kathy Bates to Return for 'American Horror Story' Season 8

  • Allison Williams

    Allison Williams Joins 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' at Netflix

  • Aisling Bea

    NBC's Aseem Batra Comedy Pilot Casts Aisling Bea as Series Regular (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Greg Sill, 'Justified' Music Supervisor, Dies at 63

  • SYFY Teases First Look of George

    First Look at George R. R. Martin’s New Horror Series 'Nightflyers'

