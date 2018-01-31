Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler Killed in Car Crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler died on Wednesday morning in a car crash in Studio City, Calif. He was 38.
A statement released by Butler’s former team the LA Clippers confirmed that he and his wife Leah LaBelle were both killed in the accident.
Officials are still investigating the tragedy. According to NBC4, police received a call describing an accident at about 2:30 a.m. Butler’s vehicle hit a curb and tumbled before crashing in a plaza.
Butler finished his basketball career during the 2015-2016 season with the San Antonio Spurs. During his 14-year stint in the NBA, Butler played for multiple teams, including the Miami Heat, New Orleans Hornets, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers. He played college basketball at La Salle University.
Members from Butler’s NBA family shared their condolences on social media. The official Twitter account for the Miami Heat posted, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed.”
The Clippers and Pacers also mourned his loss.
Dwyane Wade, who formerly played for the Miami Heat, tweeted, “Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual ‘Bop’ Butler!”
Other former teammates also expressed their sympathies.