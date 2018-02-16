Rachel Goldenberg Set to Direct CW Pilot ‘Playing Dead’ for CBS TV Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Goldenberg will direct and executive produce the one-hour pilot “Playing Dead” for the CW and producer CBS Television Studios.

“Playing Dead” is described as a dysfunctional family dramedy about a mortician and his son whose lives are turned upside down when the woman who abandoned them 15 years ago returns and asks them to fake her death.

Rina Mimoun and Josh Reims will write and executive produce with Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter of Intrigue Entertainment also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Intrigue Entertainment.

Goldenberg most recently directed her first feature film, “Valley Girl,” for MGM. On the television side, she directed the Tru TV pilot “I’m Sorry,” which was picked up to series, and the digital series “Lady Time” for ABC. She is represented by by UTA, 8-3-1 Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

The CW has ordered eight pilots for 2018-19 — in addition to a planted pilot for a likely “Supernatural” spinoff — after ordering six last season and greenlighting four to series. The increased pilot volume is due in part to the broadcast network’s plan to add a sixth night of original programming in primetime next season, with a two-hour Sunday night block planned to debut in fall.