‘Queer Eye’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Along with Four Other Unscripted Series

“Queer Eye” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

Along with “Queer Eye,” fellow unscripted series “Dope,” “Drug Lords,” “Nailed It!” and “The Toys That Made Us” have also scored second season orders at the streaming giant.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” Bela Bajaria, vice president of content at Netflix, said. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that’s just ‘Queer Eye.’”

Most of the renewed shows do not yet have Season 2 premiere dates with the exception of “Dope,”which will debut on April 20.

The new Fab Five from the “Queer Eye” reboot — comprised of Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), and Tan France (Fashion) — is set to return for Season 2.

The series is produced by Scout Productions with David Collins, Rob Eric, Michael Williams and Jen Lane serving as executive producers. ITV Entertainment also produces the series with David George, David Eilenberg, Adam Sher and Jordana Hochman serving as executive producers.

“Dope” is a docu-series filmed from the perspective of dealers, users and the police. The series is produced by Wall to Wall Media Ltd., with Jeremy Dear and Chris Lent serving as executive producers and Ralph Perring as producer.

“Drug Lords” tells the stories of history’s most notorious kingpins. Michael Welsh and Jim Lindsay serve as executive producers. Chris Boulding serves as producer. Elaine Morris is head of production and Ian Russell is head of international programs. Drug Lords is produced by ITN Productions.

“Nailed It!,” hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, features home bakers with a terrible track record who take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. The series is produced by the Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Kip Madsen and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers. Daniel Calin and Jo Sharon serve as co-executive producers.

“The Toys That Made Us” enters the minds behind history’s most-iconic toy franchises. Brian Volk-Weiss, Tom Stern, Cisco Henson, Anne Carkeet and Edwin Zane are executive producers. The series is produced by The Nacelle Company.