TV News Roundup: ‘Queer Eye’ Netflix Reboot Drops First Trailer, Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for its “Queer Eye” reboot, and comedian Eddie Griffin is set to premiere a new comedy special on Showtime.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix’s reboot of the Emmy-winning reality series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” launches on Feb. 7. It has been 15 years since the program debuted on Bravo. The new cast includes Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France. This season will follow the Fab Five as they form relationships, discuss LGBTQ rights, and share their views on food, fashion, and more. Creator David Collins of Scout Productions will serve as executive producer with partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric. Watch the first trailer below.

DATES

Comedian Eddie Griffin’s new special “Eddie Griffin: Undeniable” premieres on Showtime on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, marking Griffin’s 30-year anniversary in comedy. Griffin pays tribute to late comedians Bernie Mac and Charlie Murphy. He also discusses today’s political climate, racism, and religion. The program will be available on broadcast, on demand, and online. The special is directed by Gobi M. Rahimi and Griffin also serves as executive producer with Sylvia V. Hillman.

ACQUISITIONS

Related Bravo Wraps Best Third Quarter in Network History Bravo Sets 'Queer Eye' Reunion Special

The Urban Movie Channel (UMC) has acquired the exclusive SVOD rights to the OWN docuseries “Black Love.” Created by newlywed filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver and Confluential Films, the series highlights love stories from the black community and seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage or relationship work?” Featured couples include Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Meagan Good and Devon Franklin, and Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict.

CASTING

Actress Nicole Ari Parker is set to appear on the Showtime drama “I’m Dying Up Here” for a season-long arc. Parker will play a recently divorced “Soul Train” producer. The series stars Academy Award winner Melissa Leo. Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey, Michael Aguilar, and creator Dave Flebotte are executive producers. The second season premieres May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

RENEWALS

ABC announced Wednesday that “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and viral videos show “RightThisMinute” have been renewed for 2018-2019. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is hosted by Chris Harrison from “The Bachelor” franchise, and it is currently in its 16th season. The 2018-2019 season will be the eighth year on air for “RightThisMinute.”