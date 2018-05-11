‘Quantico,’ ‘Designated Survivor’ Canceled by ABC

ABC has canceled dramas “Quantico” and “Designated Survivor.”

Coming off its second season, “Designated” Survivor starred Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a man who became president in the series premiere after a catastrophic bombing killed the majority of the country’s leaders. While the FBI worked to get to the bottom of who was really to blame for the bombing, Kirkman worked on rebuilding the country. In the second season, a year after he took office, he was still searching for the mastermind of the attack while dealing with new threats on their soil and abroad.The series also starred Paulo Costanzo, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Zoe McLellan, Ben Lawson, Kal Penn and Maggie Q, and was executive produced by David Guggenheim, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Nick Pepper, Jeff Melvoin, Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood, Keith Eisner and Sutherland. It came from The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.The second season averaged 3.98 million total viewers and a 0.72 in the 18-49 demo.

“Quantico,” produced by ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Company, starred Priyanka Chopra as a U.S. intelligence agent. The series was retooled for season 3 with new showrunner Michael Seitzman taking over for Joshua Safran.