Reality Show Producers Sued for Trashing Hawaiian Beach House

The owner of a Hawaiian beach compound has sued the producers of a reality show, alleging they have failed to pay for more than $150,000 in damage to the property.

Purveyors of Pop and eOne partnered to produce the show at the Water Falling Estate on the Big Island of Hawaii last fall. The production filmed for six weeks in October and November, and featured 16 contestants in the house, as well as crew. The owner of the property, Scott Ferrell, alleges that the producers and executives at MTV Networks have refused to pay an invoice for repairs.

Ferrell alleges that after the show vacated the premises, he found that the tennis courts were badly damaged, there were rust spots on the helipad, a waterfall feature was broken, furniture was destroyed, the piano was scuffed and missing leg parts, a set of golf clubs was missing, the refrigerator was broken, an air conditioner was missing, a dart board was broken, the wood floor was damaged, the tile in the pool was damaged, four brooms were missing, the pool table was damaged beyond repair, and the televisions did not work.

In December, Ferrell submitted an estimate to repair the damage of $153,880. Tom Becker, an executive at MTV Networks, offered to pay just $25,200, according to the suit. He said he would have to submit another $118,690 for insurance. Becker also pledged to try to find some of the missing items, the suit states.

Subsequent guests have complained about the damages to the property, Ferrell alleges.

“The seriousness of Ferrell’s extensive harm to his property outweighs any public benefit in Defendants’ conduct to film and produce a Program for entertainment purposes only,” the suit states.

The lawsuit does not identify the program, but casting notices indicate that Purveyors of Pop and eOne were looking to film a show called Date-Cation, featuring “sexy singles (21-26) who are looking for love and a vacation of a lifetime filled with spontaneous adventures, hilarious party games, fabulous prizes and the chance to find lasting love in a tropical paradise.”

Purveyors of Pop did not immediately return a call seeking comment.