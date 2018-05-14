‘Project Runway’ to Return to Bravo

“Project Runway” is headed back to Bravo.

Bravo host Andy Cohen made the announcement at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York on Monday. The popular reality competition series aired on Bravo from 2004-2008 before moving to Lifetime in 2009.

Lifetime had renewed the series for three additional seasons in 2016, as well as renewing “Project Runway All Stars” for two seasons and “Project Runway: Junior” for a third season.

But after only one additional season of “Project Runway” had aired, A+E Networks scrapped plans to air the remaining seasons. The move came in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, as the Weinstein Co. owns “Project Runway” and its spinoffs. In a court filing, A+E alleged the Weinstein Co. had failed to operate a workplace within the bounds of the law, failed to notify A+E of potential legal claims, and failed to abide by A+E standards and practices.

“Project Runway” returns to Bravo through an agreement between Bravo Media LLC and Lantern Entertainment LLC, whose bid to acquire the assets of The Weinstein Company, was approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court on May 8. The deal is subject to Lantern closing that acquisition.

Related Discovery, Verizon Execs on Monetizing, Delivering OTT Programming Cannes Critics’ Week First Timers Flurin and Silvan Giger Discuss ‘Schächer’

In addition, Bravo and Lantern have agreed to develop other unscripted projects for Bravo and other networks in the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio.

“We are beyond excited to reboot ‘Project Runway’ at the network where it all began. Leaning into the creative process in an entertaining way has always been part of Bravo’s DNA, and ‘Project Runway’ perfectly captures that,” said Frances Berwick, president of Lifestyle Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “This franchise will be an important cornerstone to complement Bravo’s original premium scripted and unscripted slate, and we expect it to drive the same level of fan-dom and passion as we experienced last time it was on Bravo.”

“Project Runway” is hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum. The series pits budding fashion designers against each other, under the guidance of mentor and co-host Tim Gunn and judges Nina Garcia and Zac Posen.

The series is an Emmy staple, having been nominated for best reality competition series every year since 2005 when it was first eligible. Klum and Gunn have also been nominated in the hosting category numerous times, and won in 2013.