Germany’s Crime-Fighting ‘Professor T.’ Heads to U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Beta Film

Brilliant but eccentric crime-fighting psychologist “Professor T.” started out in Belgium, proved popular in Germany, and is now headed for the U.S., Italy and Denmark.

The drama series hails from Belgium, where it airs on VRT. German pubcaster ZDF’s remake was a hit locally. As the second season of the Rowboat Film-produced German version gets ready to launch Friday, a raft of international buyers have acquired the German series.

MHZ has acquired it for the U.S., while pubcaster Rai has bought it for Italy and DR for Denmark. German drama is in vogue, but unlike “Babylon Berlin,” “Das Boot” or “Four Blocks,” “Professor T.” runs on a mainstream free-TV channel, not an edgy pay-TV channel.

Beta Film sells the German version and struck the new international deals for the eight-part German series. It stars Matthias Matschke (“Grand Budapest Hotel”) as the titular professor, who teaches criminology and criminal psychology at a university and, using his own methods, investigates crimes.

The show has also been remade for TF1 in France. “Salamander” producer Skyline makes the original, which has sold well internationally with Beta distributing.

Munich-based Beta Film is coming off the back of a busy MipTV. At the market, it announced a new soccer-themed drama, “The Net,” that it is developing with Red Bull Media House, and a content deal with the Middle East’s O3 Productions. It also came to market with the freshly acquired rights to French limited series “Victor Hugo – Enemy of the State,” about the famous author of “Les Miserables.”

