You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Professional Bowling Rolls to Fox Sports

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
This, photo shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York21st Century Fox, New York, USA - 01 Aug 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television.

“We were just looking for the best possible solution to reaching more fans and giving our brand the best opportunity to grow,” said Tom Clark, CEO and Commissioner of the Professional Bowlers Association, in an interview. Under terms of the deal, expected to last more than three years, Fox will sell advertising and sponsorships for the sport, Clark said.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

More to come…

More TV

  • Alliance of American Football - Charlie

    New Pro Football League Sets 2019 Debut With CBS Sports Pact

    It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television. […]

  • Stephen hawking Obit Remembered

    'Big Bang Theory' Co-Creator Remembers Lunching With Stephen Hawking

    It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television. […]

  • David Bowie Last Five Years

    'The Americans' Music Supervisors Pick Their Ten Favorite Song Cues

    It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television. […]

  • The Americans BTS

    'The Americans': A Peek Behind the Season 6 Production Curtain

    It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television. […]

  • The Americans Final Season Variety Cover

    'The Americans': Inside Its Six-Season Journey to Critical Stardom and TV History

    It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television. […]

  • The Crown Matt Smith Claire Foy

    ‘The Crown’ Producers Apologize to Claire Foy, Matt Smith Over Gender Pay Scandal

    It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad