Professional Bowling Rolls to Fox Sports

It’s a strike for Fox Sports: The Professional Bowlers Association will move its matches and games to the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet, ending a relationship it has with CBS Sports and a decades-long alliance it has enjoyed with ESPN. In doing so, the PBA will establish a new presence for the sport on broadcast television.

“We were just looking for the best possible solution to reaching more fans and giving our brand the best opportunity to grow,” said Tom Clark, CEO and Commissioner of the Professional Bowlers Association, in an interview. Under terms of the deal, expected to last more than three years, Fox will sell advertising and sponsorships for the sport, Clark said.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

More to come…