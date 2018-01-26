Production Exec Kirk Anderson Joins Authentic Entertainment

Kirk Anderson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Authentic Entertainment

Endemol Shine North America subsidiary Authentic Entertainment has named Kirk Anderson senior vice president, production and operations.

Anderson will oversee production and operations efforts for Authentic, the studio behind unscripted series such as  “Toddlers and Tiaras,” “Here Come’s Honey Boo Boo,” “Flipping Out,” “Ace of Cakes” and the upcoming revival of “Trading Spaces.”

“These are exciting times in the content business, and I’m thrilled to have Kirk join the Authentic team,” said Authentic CEO Lauren Lexton. “Not only does he have the knowledge and insight to help pave the way into the future, but his experience with Endemol Shine enables us to take advantage of the resources our parent company has to offer, while still maintaining our ‘authentic’ independence. Between traditional long-form series and short-form, branded, and multi-platform content, Kirk will help insure that we remain efficient and dependable, while still allowing for the game-changing content that helped to build the company into what it is today.”

Added Anderson, “I’m thrilled to join Lauren and the team here at Authentic, a studio that has developed and produced many of the top unscripted shows of the last decade and has some very exciting development underway. This new role will allow me to truly take advantage of all of my previous production experience.”

Anderson previously served as vice president, unscripted productions for Authentic parent Endemol Shine North America.

