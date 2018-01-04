Fox Developing ‘New Iteration’ of ‘Prison Break’

A new season of “Prison Break” is in the works at Fox, the network revealed Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“We are developing a new iteration of ‘Prison Break,'” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox. “It’s in very early stages of development, but we’re really excited about it.”

The phrase “new iteration” calls to mind the network’s recent new installment of “24,” which saw Corey Hawkins take over as the lead character of the series that was previously led by Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer. Thorn went on to say that he expects both Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller to return should the show come back for another installment.

“We just heard the pitch…a couple of weeks ago, an approach to the next chapter,” he said. “But we don’t even have an outline for the pilot yet. I fully expect both brothers will be involved in the series, assuming that they’re all available. There’s a lot to figure out when you’re bringing back the cast of a show where they all have busy careers.”

The fifth season of “Prison Break” aired for nine episodes beginning last April. It averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day, but saw significant lift in delayed viewing.