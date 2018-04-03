Global Broadcasters Buy Harry and Meghan Lifetime Movie

Viacom’s Channel 5 in the U.K., TF1 in France, and Seven Network in Australia have snapped up “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” the Lifetime TV movie about the soon-to-be-married couple.

The two-hour movie follows the courtship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and will deliver to the broadcasters ahead of their royal wedding on May 11. It stars Parisa Fitz-Henley as Markle and Murray Fraser as Harry. Bonnie Soper plays Princess Diana and Maggie Sullivun Queen Elizabeth II.

The Lifetime channels in Asia and Latin America will show the TV movie. Atres has picked it up for Spain, SBS for the Benelux region, Sky for New Zealand.

Lifetime has a roster of TV movies telling the stories of famous names including “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland,” and “Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer.” A+E Networks is selling the series internationally and will be looking to secure more deals at MIPTV next week.

“As we look to increase the volume of productions made available to our international clients, successes like this help guide our creative for the future to fill the needs of our broadcast partners,” said Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director, international content distribution and co-production at A+E Networks.

There is a host of programming about Harry and Meghan ahead of their big day, including a U.K.-produced Fox special about the couple, “Meghan Markle: An American Princess,” and an ITV one-off about the preparations for the big day, “Invitation to a Royal Weddding.”