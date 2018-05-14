‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff ‘The Perfectionists’ Ordered to Series at Freeform

“The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed.

The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King wrote the pilot and served as executive producer with Lisa Cochran-Neilan, Leslie Morgenstein, Charlie Craig, and Gina Girolamo. Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media produce in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the pilot.

Pieterse and Parrish will reprise their roles from the original series in the new show, which is based on the novel “The Perfectionists,” written by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the book on which “Pretty Little Liars” is based. The project has long been in the works, with Freeform initiating development in 2014. The series will also star Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford, and Hayley Erin.

“The Perfectionists “is set in the town of Beacon Heights, a seemingly perfect town where a group of three college friends struggle with the stress of being overachievers. In the aftermath of the town’s first murder, each Perfectionist hides behind a secret, a lie and an alibi.

“Pretty Little Liars” ran for seven seasons on Freeform, wrapping up last year after 160 episodes.