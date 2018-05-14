You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff ‘The Perfectionists’ Ordered to Series at Freeform

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Freeform

“The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed.

The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King wrote the pilot and served as executive producer with Lisa Cochran-Neilan, Leslie Morgenstein, Charlie Craig, and Gina Girolamo. Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media produce in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the pilot.

Pieterse and Parrish will reprise their roles from the original series in the new show, which is based on the novel “The Perfectionists,” written by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the book on which “Pretty Little Liars” is based. The project has long been in the works, with Freeform initiating development in 2014. The series will also star Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford, and Hayley Erin.

“The Perfectionists “is set in the town of Beacon Heights, a seemingly perfect town where a group of three college friends struggle with the stress of being overachievers. In the aftermath of the town’s first murder, each Perfectionist hides behind a secret, a lie and an alibi.

“Pretty Little Liars” ran for seven seasons on Freeform, wrapping up last year after 160 episodes.

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: ABC Sets Dates

    TV News Roundup: ABC Sets 'Take Two' Premiere Date

    “The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty […]

  • Last Man Standing

    Fox Fall 2018-2019 Trailers: 'Cool Kids,' 'Rel,' 'Last Man Standing' (Watch)

    “The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty […]

  • 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff 'The Perfectionists'

    'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff 'The Perfectionists' Ordered to Series at Freeform

    “The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty […]

  • Designated Survivor

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: Multiple Shows Double in Week 31

    “The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty […]

  • Toby Stephens, Timothy Spall Join BBC's

    Toby Stephens, Timothy Spall Join BBC Cold War Drama 'Summer of Rockets'

    “The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty […]

  • Jennifer Love HewittCBS CW Showtime TCA

    Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins '9-1-1' Season 2 at Fox

    “The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty […]

  • Jen Caserta IFC

    AMC Networks Names Jennifer Caserta Chief Transformation Officer

    “The Perfectionists” has been ordered to series at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. The series is a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” and has received a 10-episode order at the cable network with an expected debut in 2019. Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad