‘Pretty Little Liars’: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Directing Spinoff ‘The Perfectionists’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has wrapped principal photography on the pilot for “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff “The Perfectionists.”

Rosenbaum is serving as director and executive producer on the pilot from Warner Horizon television. Filming on the pilot for cable channel Freeform wrapped this week in Portland, Ore.

“I am so excited to be partnering with Freeform and Warner Horizon, and, having just wrapped production with such a phenomenal young cast and dedicated crew, I am more excited than ever to share this next part of the ‘PLL’s story with all of the incredibly devoted fans,” Rosenbaum said.

Freeform ordered a pilot for “The Perfectionists” in September with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star. “Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King wrote the pilot and served as executive producer with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Pieterse and Parrish will reprise their roles from the original series in the pilot, which is based on the novel “The Perfectionists,” written by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the book on which “Pretty Little Liars” is based. The project has long been in the works, with Freeform initiating development in 2014.

Rosenbaum is represented by WME, David Stone and Jordan Cerf in TV and Adriana Alberghetti in Features and attorney Joel McKuin.