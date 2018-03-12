Pop TV and UKTV Order ‘Flack’ Series with Anna Paquin

Anna Paquin will star as a PR maven in “Flack,” a new scripted series for Pop TV in the U.S. and UKTV in the U.K. Peter Cattaneo (“The Full Monty”) will direct the limited series. Paquin (“True Blood”) will play Robyn, an expert at crisis PR, but a self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life.

The six-parter will shoot in London, starting this month. Hat Trick Productions is making the show alongside Paquin’s CASM banner. It was created by Oliver Lansley (“Whites”).

“Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” said Paquin. “I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of ‘Flack’ as an actress and for my company CASM’s collaboration with Pop.”

“’Flack’ is extremely poignant, smartly exploring an age in which for better or worse, news happens in a breath,” added Justin Rosenblatt, EVP of original programming, Pop. “This series captures the often funny and sometimes damaging results that ensue, with Anna Paquin as the dream lead who brings it all to life.”

UKTV is a joint venture between Discovery and BBC Worldwide and operates a family of channels. “Flack” will be the first major original scripted series on UKTV’s W channel. “It marks a new chapter in the ever-expanding story of UKTV’s move into original programming,” said said Richard Watsham, UKTV’s director of commissioning. “We are now developing a growing number of original drama series for Alibi and Drama [channels].”