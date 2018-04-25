Pop Plots New Series ‘Flack’ Starring Anna Paquin in Bid to Expand Original Series

Pop said it would expand its lineup of original series with a new series led by actress Anna Paquin and three new pilots.

The cable network, owned jointly by CBS Corp and Lionsgate, aims for young adults and tends to compete with networks such as Bravo, E! and Lifetime. Pop was once better known as the TV Guide Channel, and showed TV favorites alongside a scrolling grid of programming on the set-top box. Since 2015, however, it has curated a group of original series and older favorites that celebrate fandom.

“We are heading into this year’s upfront with an ever-growing linear television audience, a premium slate of original content with A-list talent, and carriage across all major distributors and almost every over-the-top service,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Pop. “Building on this momentum, we’re introducing more premium scripted content than ever before.”

Pop’s new series include “Clique,” a joint production with the BBC slated to debut in the summer of 2018. The six-episode limited series will follow a college woman who is drawn into a clique of interns working at a corrupt corporation. Pop has already set a second cycle of the series for the first quarter of 2019.

The Paquin series, “Flack,” is slated for the first quarter of 2019, and is billed as a one-hour dramedy set in the world of celebrity public relations. Paquin leads a cast that features Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren and Rufus Jones

Original series slated to air this year include the second season of “Hollywood Darlings,” a new season of “Big Brother After Dark,” a second season of “Swedish Dicks,” and second season of “Wolf’s Creek” and a holiday episode of the network’s flagship series,”Schitt’s Creek.” Pop will launch a fifth season of the series in the first quarter of 2019.

Pop has ordered three pilots.

“Arranged” is from Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and writer/producer Sono Patel. It’s billed as a comedy about two friends who end up in a marriage of convenience. he project hails from CBS Television Studios.

“Florida Girls” is created by and stars Laura Chinn, who also executive producers. It’s based on her life and takes a comedic look at female friendship and poverty. The project is from JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Brooke Posch of JAX Media, and Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment also serve as executive producers.

“The Demons of Dorian Gunn” is billed as a supernatural comedy about a disgraced New York socialite who is asked to take up a job as a demon hunter. It stars Jeffery Self Chrissie Fit, H. Jon Benjamin, Lateefah Holder and Kyle Harris. It’s written by Evan Greenspoon and Brandon Scott Jones and executive produced by actress/author/producer Krysten Ritter through her production company Silent Machine, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of JAX Media and Kara Welker of Generate. John Skidmore serves as producer. Mike Poisson and Peggy Cheng from Silent Machine serve as co-executive producers.