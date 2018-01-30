‘Pong’ Game Show in the Works From Scott Sternberg, Atari (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pong
CREDIT: YouTube

Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari.

“’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often we get the chance to develop a game show concept around such an iconic brand. I can’t wait to give people the chance to see, experience and play a brand new ‘Pong.’”

Sternberg’s game-show credits include “Catch 21,” “Rock and Roll Jeopardy,” “The Gong Show,” “Love Connection,” “Hollywood Squares,” and “Kid’s Wheel of Fortune.”

No network has yet been attached to the show, based on the 1972 game that helped launch the commercial video-game business. The original “Pong” is known for its iconic 2D graphics and table-tennis-like play. The game allowed players to control one of two white lines that batted a white dot back and forth across the screen, attempting to score by moving the dot past the opposing line.

Atari, an early pioneer in the video-game field, manages a library of titles that includes “Asteroids,” “Centipede,” “Missile Command,” and “RollerCoaster Tycoon.” “Million Dollar Pong” is the first game show to be based on one of the company’s properties.

“Our brand and our portfolio of games are known to many people around the world so it is a natural fit to bring them to television,” said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “We are proud to team-up with Scott and have him join our brand because his expertise will help create a truly remarkable television show for everyone to enjoy.”

 

More TV

  • Pong

    'Pong' Game Show in the Works From Scott Sternberg, Atari (EXCLUSIVE)

    Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari. “’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often […]

  • Andrea Tantaros sues Fox News

    Andrea Tantaros Claims Roger Ailes Had Secret Recordings of Female Anchors Disrobing

    Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari. “’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often […]

  • Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle

    'Suits' Renewed for Season 8 Without Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle

    Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari. “’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often […]

  • Neil Portnow MusiCares 2017

    Female Execs Respond to Grammy Chief's 'Step Up' Semi-Apology: 'Women in the Music Biz Get Felt Up, Shut Up, Beaten Up and Passed Up'

    Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari. “’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often […]

  • Bob Iger Disney

    Bob Iger's Daunting Puzzle: How Will Assets, Leaders Integrate in Fox-Disney Merger?

    Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari. “’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often […]

  • Jack Ryan

    Amazon Will Tout 'Jack Ryan' Series in Super Bowl Ad

    Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari. “’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often […]

  • Mark Salling Dead

    'Glee' Star Mark Salling Dies at 35

    Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari. “’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad