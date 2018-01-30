‘Pong’ Game Show in the Works From Scott Sternberg, Atari (EXCLUSIVE)

Atari has partnered with veteran unscripted producer Scott Sternberg to develop a game show based on the classic video game “Pong.” The show, “Million Dollar Pong,” will be produced by Scott Sternberg productions, with Jeff Mirkin serving as producer for Atari.

“’Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people,” said Sternberg. “It’s not often we get the chance to develop a game show concept around such an iconic brand. I can’t wait to give people the chance to see, experience and play a brand new ‘Pong.’”

Sternberg’s game-show credits include “Catch 21,” “Rock and Roll Jeopardy,” “The Gong Show,” “Love Connection,” “Hollywood Squares,” and “Kid’s Wheel of Fortune.”

No network has yet been attached to the show, based on the 1972 game that helped launch the commercial video-game business. The original “Pong” is known for its iconic 2D graphics and table-tennis-like play. The game allowed players to control one of two white lines that batted a white dot back and forth across the screen, attempting to score by moving the dot past the opposing line.

Atari, an early pioneer in the video-game field, manages a library of titles that includes “Asteroids,” “Centipede,” “Missile Command,” and “RollerCoaster Tycoon.” “Million Dollar Pong” is the first game show to be based on one of the company’s properties.

“Our brand and our portfolio of games are known to many people around the world so it is a natural fit to bring them to television,” said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “We are proud to team-up with Scott and have him join our brand because his expertise will help create a truly remarkable television show for everyone to enjoy.”