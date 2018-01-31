Pinto Da Cunha Joins Pink Parrot, a New Canada-Spain International Distributor

MADRID — Spain-based sales executive Tania Pinto Da Cunha has joined Pink Parrot Media, a new international distributor, primarily focused on handling CGI animated features. She will serve as its vice president.

Created last fall by Marie-Claude Beauchamp, founder of Canadian production house CarpeDiem Film & TV (“Snowtime!,” “The Legend of Sarila”), Pink Parrot will operate offices in Montreal and Madrid.

The new company will pick up animated TV series, plus live-action family features and series, for international distribution.

“I am very happy to join Marie-Claude in this new adventure. She is someone I admire since we first met many years ago. I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be part of this,” Pinto Da Cunha said in a statement.

“We created Pink Parrot Media to bring to others our expertise and knowledge of the family entertainment world. Having Tania joining us is an extraordinary opportunity,” Beauchamp added.

Active in the film and TV industry for over 25 years, Beauchamp is the driving force behind CarpeDiem, which launched in 2004 to bring family and children’s entertainment to audiences worldwide, having produced titles such as 3D animated feature “Snowtime”!/“Cleo,” the highest grossing Canadian film in 2015, and, teaming with 10th Ave, co-produced “The Legend of Sarila,” sold to over 20 countries.

TV series produced by CarpeDiem include live-CGI teen sci-fi “Grand Star,” tweens-oriented manga-inspired “My Life Me” and “Silly Bitty Bunny,” a France and Singapore co-production, aimed at pre-school audiences.

Pinto Da Cunha started in the business in 1997, working for companies such as Pathé International, Hanway Films and Lola Films with oversight of international sales and acquisitions. She also exec produced Dygra Films’ animated movies “The Living Forest,” “Midsummer Dream” and “Holy Night” and more recently was a sales associate at Germany’s family entertainment company Sola Media.