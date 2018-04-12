Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones Comedy ‘Run’ Gets Pilot Order at HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones have scored a pilot order at HBO for the comedy series “Run,” Variety has confirmed.

The project is described as a romantic-comedic-thriller about ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message – “RUN” – and impulsively disappear together.

Jones wrote the script and will serve as executive producer via DryWrite. Waller-Bridge will also executive produce in addition to playing the recurring role of Flick. Emily Leo will executive produce for Wigwam Films. eOne will produce for HBO. This marks the first time DryWrite has produced a television series, having previously produced multiple theatrical productions.

Jones and Waller-Bridge received international acclaim for “Fleabag,” a darkly comic BBC series starring Waller-Bridge that was acquired by Amazon in 2016. The series is based on Waller-Bridge’s play of the same name, which Jones directed. Jones’s other credits include directing the play “Mydidae” and writing “Touch” and “The One.” Waller-Bridge’s other credits include an upcoming role in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” as well as roles in “Broadchurch,” “The Cafe,” and “The Iron Lady.”

Jones and Waller-Bridge are repped by UTA in the U.S. Jones is repped by United Artists, and Waller-Bridge is repped by Hatton McEwan Penford and Independent in the U.K.