CAA’s Peter Micelli to Join Entertainment One as Chief Strategy Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Cynthia Littleton

Peter Micelli eOne
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Longtime CAA TV agent Peter Micelli is poised to move to Entertainment One as chief strategy officer for TV, film and digital, according to industry sources.

Micelli has been with CAA since the mid-1990s, rising from the mail room to become one of the agency’s top TV literary reps. Client he has represented over the years have included showrunners such as Jenji Kohan, Damon Lindelof, Miles Millar and Al Gough, Alex Kurtzman, Peter Lenkov, and Amy Harris.

Micelli’s move to eOne comes on the heels of producer Mark Gordon’s ascent to chief content officer for the U.K.-Canadian independent that has been on an expansion push the past few years. Micelli is expected to report to Gordon and eOne president Steve Bertram.

Late last month, eOne announced its buyout of the Mark Gordon Co. banner and Gordon’s appointment as content chief.

Micelli is known for his entrepreneurial approach to assembling TV projects. He was among the first TV agents to aggressively pursue international pre-sales as a means of financing high-end TV productions. He was also an early adopter when it came to cutting original content deals with Netflix. Gordon had also been repped by CAA before he first aligned with eOne in 2015.

Micelli and reps for CAA and eOne could not immediately be reached for comment.

