Peter Lenkov Renews Overall Deal With CBS Television Studios

Peter Lenkov has inked a new overall deal with CBS Television Studios.

The deal keeps Lenkov at the studio which produces all four of his current shows: the reboots of “MacGyver” and “Hawaii Five-O,” the summer series “Salvation,” and the upcoming reboot of “Magnum P.I.” starring Jay Hernandez in the title role. Under the deal, Lenkov will continue to develop and create new projects for the studio.

Other producers currently set up at CBS Television Studios include Robert and Michelle King, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Alex Kurtzman.

Lenkov is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.

“Hawaii Five-O” will go into its ninth season at CBS in the fall, while “MacGyver” will be entering its third. Both shows are part of CBS’ stable Friday night lineup, along with the procedural “Blue Bloods.” The network is keeping that lineup intact going into the fall. “Salvation” will enter its second season starting June 25.

“Hawaii Five-O” faced some controversy last year, however, with the exits of series regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park in June. As Variety reported at the time, the actors had been seeking equal pay with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but failed to reach deals with CBS Television Studios.