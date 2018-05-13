‘Peaky Blinders’ Triumphs at BAFTA TV Awards

The BBC’s “Peaky Blinders” triumphed at BAFTA’s British Academy Television Awards, which were handed out Sunday night. The crime drama won best drama series beating out Netflix’s “The Crown,” which missed out for the second consecutive year.

“The Crown” actress Claire Foy also missed out for the second year running as the leading actress award went to Molly Windsor for BBC true-life mini-series “Three Girls,” about three young girls who were groomed, sexually abused and trafficked by British Pakistani men. “Three Girls” also took home the award for best mini-series to add to the three awards it won at the BAFTA Craft Awards in April.

Windsor praised the real girls on whose story it was based for their bravery in speaking out. “‘Three Girls’ was born out of the courage of the real three girls and the real Holly, Amber and Ruby that told this story over and over and over,” said Windsor. “And I just want to say thank you to everyone for recognising how selfless that is and how brave that is.”

It was not all over for “The Crown,” however, as Vanessa Kirby picked up the best supporting actress award for her portrayal of Princess Margaret. The Netflix show had gone home empty handed in 2017 having gone into the ceremony as the leading nominee with five nominations including for Foy and Kirby. This year it had received three nominations. The third series, which is currently in production, sees a new cast take over the roles led by three-time BAFTA winner Olivia Colman.

Kirby dedicated her award to the late Princess Margaret, who she played on “The Crown.” “I felt like the luckiest person in the world to play somebody that was so colorful and vivid and brave and strong,” said Kirby.

Sean Bean was named best leading actor for his role as a Catholic priest in BBC drama “Broken.” Bean praised “the great mind and great writing” of creator Jimmy McGovern who he said was “an inspiration” and “an incredible man who shines a light on some of the darker aspects of our society.”

Best supporting actor went to Irish actor Brian F. O’Byrne for ITV Studios’ “Little Boy Blue.”

Creator Steven Knight said the “only cloud” over “Peaky Blinders” triumph was the lack of nominations for its cast. “I just wish that the people who have created some iconic TV characters, Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, that, soon maybe, they will be here as well because I think they deserve to be,” said Knight.

The Tiger Aspect production returns for a 5th season next year with two further seasons already confirmed.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” claimed the BAFTA for best international series. The drama beat out heavyweight competition from HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” and PBS documentary series “The Vietnam War.”

One surprise of the night came when acclaimed natural history series “Blue Planet II” lost out in the specialist factual category to BBC Studios’ documentary “Basquiat: Rage to Riches” about U.S. artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. However, there was consolation for the “Blue Planet II” team as they took home the must-see moment award, which is voted for by the public. “Planet Earth II” had won the award the previous year.

Daisy May Cooper took home the award for female performance in a comedy for “This Country,” while she and her brother Charlie Cooper won best scripted comedy for the BBC show. The pair already won a BAFTA Craft award last month for Breakthrough Talent for writing the comedy series.

It was a good year for BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits initiative, which sees 20 newcomers each year selected for a year-long mentoring and guidance program aimed at supporting and showcasing the next generation of British creative talent. Both the Coopers and Molly Windsor were past participants in the program, which has been running since 2013.

BAFTA chair Jane Lush told Variety in April that the nominations seen for Breakthrough Brits participants this year was particularly special. “BAFTA puts a lot of time, effort, and resources behind encouraging new talent, so it is brilliant to see that,” said Jane Lush.

Toby Jones won male performance in a comedy program for the BBC’s “Detectorists.”

Both the BBC’s “Line of Duty” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror” went home empty handed having entered the night with three nominations each – matching “The Crown” and “Three Girls.”

The ceremony, hosted for the second year by Sue Perkins, took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

FULL WINNERS LIST:

Drama series:

“The Crown”

International:

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mini-series:

“Three Girls”

Leading actress:

Molly Windsor – “Three Girls”

Leading actor:

Sean Bean – “Broken”

Supporting actress

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”

Supporting actor:

Brian F. O’Byrne – “Little Boy Blue”

Scripted comedy:

“This Country”

Female performance in a comedy program:

Daisy May Cooper – “This Country”

Male performance in a comedy program:

Toby Jones – “Detectorists”

Single drama:

“Murdered for Being Different”

Single documentary:

“Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad”

Comedy entertainment program:

“Murder in Successville”

Entertainment performance:

Graham Norton – “The Graham Norton Show”

Entertainment program:

“Britain’s Got Talent”

Specialist factual:

“Basquiat – Rage to Riches”

Reality & constructed factual:

“Love Island”

Factual series:

“Ambulance”

Features:

“Cruising With Jane McDonald”

Current affairs:

“Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (“Panorama”)

Live event:

“World War One Remembered: Passchendaele”

News coverage:

“The Rohingya Crisis” – Sky News

Short form program:

“Morgana Robinson’s Summer”

Soap & continuing drama:

“Casualty”

Sport:

“The Grand National”

Virgin TV’s must-see moment (voted for by the public)

“Blue Planet II” – Mother Pilot Whale Grieves

BAFTA Fellowship (previously announced):

Kate Adie

Special award (previously announced):

John Motson