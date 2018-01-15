‘Peaky Blinders’ Trio Launching Production Company Moonage Pictures

A trio of executive producers on hit BBC crime series “Peaky Blinders” will launch their own drama indie, Moonage Pictures, later this year. Will Gould, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady’s production banner will roll out in March.

The founders have long pedigrees in TV drama. Gould is the former managing director of Endemol Shine-owned “Peaky Blinders” producer Tiger Aspect, Read is a former BBC drama commissioner, and Tiplady ran the Tiger Aspect drama offshoot Tiger Drama.

Taking inspiration from its name from David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream,” the founders said they will announce their first commission shortly.

“The past 12 years at Tiger Aspect have been the time of my life, and I am very proud to have been part of the team that built the company’s drama department into the strong division it is today,” Gould said. “But it’s time to return to my core passion – program making. Moonage Pictures has been created to ensure that we provide the right creative environment to explore ideas and opportunities without limitation.”

Gould and Read have known each other since they met at university and Read said “it feels like a logical and exciting progression to team up together on a new creative venture.”

The Moonage team start their new venture fresh off the success of the fourth season of period gangster drama “Peaky Blinders,” which was the highest rating drama on BBC Two in the U.K. last year.

“Television production is a very busy marketplace and we are under no illusion that the world of scripted content is a highly competitive one – but it always comes back to the original idea and the quality of the writing,” Tiplady said. “We want to provide the right structure around the writer to ensure they have the production support they need to realise their vision.”