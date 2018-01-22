You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Options Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘When We Were Orphans’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: JEFF COTTENDEN/FABER AND FABER HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights.

The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the TV project. “TV has now become such an exciting way to tell stories – so much is possible – and I can’t tell you how thrilled I am about the company that gave us ‘Peaky Blinders’ developing my London/Shanghai ‘detective novel,’” he said.

The story follows detective Christopher Banks as he unravels a mystery surrounding the disappearance of his parents during his childhood in Shanghai.

Caryn Mandabach and Jamie Glazebrook will exec produce for the Caryn Mandabach Productions. Glazebrook said: “Each one of Kazuo Ishiguro’s masterpieces contains a world so vivid that one feels one has lived inside it. ‘When We Were Orphans’ is no exception – a psychological thriller like no other that extends across continents into the heart of a war.”

More TV

  • 'Peaky Blinders' Developing Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘When

    'Peaky Blinders' Producer Options Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘When We Were Orphans’

    Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights. The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the […]

  • BBC Ups Stake in ‘The End

    BBC Ups Stake in 'The End of the F***ing World' Producer Clerkenwell (EXCLUSIVE)

    Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights. The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the […]

  • Rule 'Britannia': HBO Among International Buyers

    Rule 'Britannia': HBO, Other International Buyers Snap Up New Sky Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

    Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights. The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the […]

  • Peter Jackson Making Documentary on World

    Peter Jackson Making Documentary on World War I

    Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights. The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the […]

  • This Is Us cast SAG Awards

    Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us' Cast Talk Time's Up at SAG Awards

    Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights. The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the […]

  • Frances McDormand SAG Awards

    SAG Awards: Actors Fall Hard for 'Three Billboards' but the Oscar Race Is Far From Over

    Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights. The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the […]

  • Veep SAG Awards

    SAG Awards TV Winners: 'Big Little Lies,' 'Veep' Propel HBO Over Netflix, Hulu

    Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights. The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad