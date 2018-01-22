‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Options Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘When We Were Orphans’

Caryn Mandabach Productions will work on a TV adaptation of celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro’s China and U.K.-set psychological thriller “When We Were Orphans” after picking up the small screen adaptation rights.

The “Peaky Blinders” producer struck the deal with ICM Partners, which reps Ishiguro, and “The Remains of the Day” author will exec produce the TV project. “TV has now become such an exciting way to tell stories – so much is possible – and I can’t tell you how thrilled I am about the company that gave us ‘Peaky Blinders’ developing my London/Shanghai ‘detective novel,’” he said.

The story follows detective Christopher Banks as he unravels a mystery surrounding the disappearance of his parents during his childhood in Shanghai.

Caryn Mandabach and Jamie Glazebrook will exec produce for the Caryn Mandabach Productions. Glazebrook said: “Each one of Kazuo Ishiguro’s masterpieces contains a world so vivid that one feels one has lived inside it. ‘When We Were Orphans’ is no exception – a psychological thriller like no other that extends across continents into the heart of a war.”