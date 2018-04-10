Peabody Awards Unveil 60 Nominees for 2017

The Peabody Awards have unveiled 60 nominees for its kudos recognizing TV and radio programs, podcasts and other digital media from 2017.

The list of entertainment programs making the nominations cut includes CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” NBC’s “The Good Place,” Netflix’s “American Vandal,” FX’s “Legion,” HBO’s “Insecure,” and Freeform’s “Alias Grace.” Other contenders gaining kudos momentum with the Peabody noms include Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

News and documentary fare in the mix includes HBO’s “The Defiant Ones,” BBC’s “Planet Earth II,” and “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which aired on the erstwhile Spike TV (now rebranded Paramount Network). The now disgraced Harvey Weinstein was among the original exec producers of “Time” but Peabody officials said his name was not included in the submission on the show from Spike TV.

“True to tradition, we are proud to present a rich mix of excellence in the craft of storytelling,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “These stories reflect important social issues and exemplify the power of diverse voices and platforms in media today.”

Related ATX Television Festival Adds 'American Vandal,' 'Get Shorty,' 'Claws' to 2018 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE) 'American Vandal' Creators on 'Love' of True Crime Docs and Going Beyond Dick Jokes

A total of more than 1,200 programs were submitted for 2017 Peabody consideration. The nominees will be winnowed by the Peabody jury to 30 winners, to be presented May 19 at the 77th annual Peabody Awards ceremony, hosted by “Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj in New York. The recipient of the inaugural Peabody Career Achievement Award will be unveiled on Thursday.

The Peabody kudos are administered by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Here is the full list of 2017 Peabody nominees:

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Andi Mack” Horizon Productions (Disney Channel)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Netflix (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARY

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” A Mitten Media, Motto Pictures, and Kartemquin Films Production for WGBH/FRONTLINE and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with the Center for Asian American Media and in association with Blue Ice (PBS/WGBH)

“America ReFramed: Deej” American Documentary, Inc., WORLD Channel, Rooy Media LLC, ITVS (WORLD Channel)

“Chasing Coral” An Exposure Labs Production (Netflix)

“City of Ghosts” Amazon Studios, A&E IndieFilms, Our Time Projects, in association with Jigsaw Productions (A&E)

“Heroin(e)” A Netflix Original Documentary in association with The Center for Investigative Reporting, A Requisite Media Production (Netflix)

“I Have A Message For You” The New York Times Op-Docs (The New York Times)

“Indivisible” Fuse Media (Fuse/Linear Broadcast)

“Last Men in Aleppo” American Documentary | POV, Larm Film (PBS)

“Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” The People’s Poet Media Group, LLC, Thirteen’s American Masters for WNET and ITVS in association with Artemis Rising (PBS/WNET/TV)

“Motherland” CineDiaz Inc., ITVS, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

“Newtown” Mile 22 LLC, ITVS, in association with KA Snyder Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions, Artemis Rising and Transform Films (PBS)

“Planet Earth II” BBC Studios Natural History Unit production, with BBC AMERICA (BBC AMERICA)

“Strong Island” Yanceville Films, LLC and Louverture Films, LLC (Netflix)

“The Bad Kids” Low Key Pictures in association with the Filmmaker Fund (PBS)

“The Defiant Ones” HBO Entertainment and Silverback 5150 Pictures in association with Alcon Television Group (HBO)

“The Islands and the Whales” Intrepid Cinema, Radiator Film (PBS)

“Time: The Kalief Browder Story” Spike TV, The Cinemart, Roc Nation (Spike)

“Tower” Tower Documentary LLC, Go Valley Productions, ITVS, in association with Meredith Vieira Productions and Killer Impact (PBS)

“Oklahoma City” American Experience (PBS/WGBH Education Foundation)

ENTERTAINMENT

“Alias Grace” A Halfire Entertainment Production in association with CBC for Netflix (Netflix)

“American Vandal” CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

“Bala Loca” Chilevision-Turner, Chilean National Television Council, Filmo Estudios (Chilevision-Turner/Netflix)

“Better Call Saul” Sony Pictures Television, Gran Via Productions (AMC)

“Halt and Catch Fire” AMC Studios/Gran Via Productions (AMC)

“Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King” Netflix, Art & Industry (Netflix)

“Insecure” HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions (HBO)

“Jazz Night in America” NPR, WBGO, Jazz at Lincoln Center (NPR)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” HBO Entertainment (HBO)

“Legion” FX Productions, Marvel Television (FX Networks)

“One Day at a Time” Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (Netflix)

“Saturday Night Live: Political Satire 2017” SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (NBC)

“Star Trek: Discovery” CBS Television Studios (CBS All Access)

“The Good Place” Universal Television, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment (NBC)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu, MGM, White Oak Pictures, The Littlefield Company,

Daniel Wilson Productions (Hulu)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Studios (Amazon)

NEWS

“Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Taxpayers Taken for a Ride” NBC5/KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth (NBC5/KXAS)

“Charlottesville: Race & Terror” VICE Media (HBO)

“Cracking the Code” & WVUE-TV, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/Clear Health Costs “Medical Waste” (WVUE-TV)

“Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria” CNN (CNN)

“Human Toll in Yemen” BBC News (BBC World News/BBC World News America)

“Inside Putin’s Russia “ PBS NewsHour (PBS, WETA)

“Leyla Santiago’s Hurricane Maria Coverage” CNN (CNN)

“My Reality: A Hidden America” ABC News 20/20 (ABC)

“Plight of Rohingya Refugees” BBC News (BBC World News)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: The Strongman-Ramzan Kadyrov” HBO Sports (HBO)

“The Whistleblower” CBS News 60 Minutes (CBS)

“USA Gymnastics” CBS News 60 Minutes (CBS)

PUBLIC SERVICE

“The Cut: Exploring FGM” Al Jazeera Correspondent (Al Jazeera)

“Predator In My Phone” R.AGE, Star Media Group (R.AGE)

“Sex.Right.Now. with Cleo Stiller” Fusion Media Group (FUSION)

RADIO/PODCAST

“Ear Hustle” Radiotopia from PRX (Radiotopia from PRX)

“Lost Mothers: Maternal Mortality in the U.S.” NPR and ProPublica (NPR)

“74 Seconds” Minnesota Public Radio, American Public Media (MPR News)

“S-Town” Serial and This American Life (stownpodcast.org)

“Seeing White” The Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University (podcast.cdsporch.org)

“The Pope’s Long Con” Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, Louisville Public Media (Louisville Public Media)

“The View from Room 205” WBEZ-Chicago Public Media (WBEZ)

“Uncivil: The Raid” Gimlet Media (Gimlet Media)

(Pictured: “One Day at a Time,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “The Good Place”)