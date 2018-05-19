Peabody Awards: Live Coverage From the Ceremony in New York

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has kicked off the 77th annual Peabody Awards in New York, joking about the odd contrast of handing out awards for excellence in TV and digital media at a venue in the heart of the financial district, Cipriani Wall Street.

“This is the wokest award show in the least woke location,” Minhaj joked. “Are the Pulitzers being handed out at Mar-a-Lago?”

Barry Sonnenfeld and Neil Patrick Harris accepted the kudo for Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Sonnenfeld praised Netflix for allowing artists “freedom and responsibility.” He called it “the greatest experience in my 35 years in the entertainment industry.”

Al Jazeera was recognized for its documentary on female genital mutilation, “The Cut.” Correspondent Fatma Naib dedicated the win to the women who still face the threat of this gruesome procedure. Nick Schifrin, correspondent for “PBS Newshour,” dedicated the show’s win for its “Inside Putin’s Russia” report to the Russian journalists who have been killed or threatened for “seeking the truth” in Russia. NPR correspondent Renee Montagne’s voice broke as she spoke of the impact of NPR’s “Lost Mothers” series examining the rising numbers of women who die in childbirth.

The producers of the “Independent Lens” documentary “Newtown” brought numerous victims of gun violence with them on stage to accept their award, including survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in February and family members of victims of the 2012 slayings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

“With renewed hope we stand united with the youth movement and their ongoing efforts to create and demand they change that they deserve,” producer Mario Cuomo Cole, noting the tragedy of 10 people killed and many more wounded in a school shooting just on Friday in Santa Fe, Texas.

Bruce Miller, executive producer and showrunner of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” noted that he felt the weight of receiving an award for the acclaimed dystopian drama in a room full of prominent journalists. “Please don’t stop reporting,” he said. “Keep working to make sure ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ stays fictional. You’re doing god’s work.”

“Saturday Night Live” got a nod for the political satire it served up in 2017. Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy sent a video thank-you. “We take the art of satire very seriously,” McKinnon deadpanned. Former “SNL” head writer Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider accepted the kudo. Kelly noted that the only direction they received on political humor from “SNL” exec producer Lorne Michaels was: “Just make sure you go out and get me that damn Peabody.”

More to come

(PIctured: Hasan Minhaj)