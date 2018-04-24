‘S-Town,’ Charlottesville, Russia Among Peabody News, Radio, Public Service Winners

The Peabody Awards board of jurors has announced the winners in the news, radio/podcast, and public service programs categories, rounding out the final selections for this year’s honors. Among the winners were HBO’s “Charlottesville: Race and Terror,” PBS’ “Inside Putin’s Russia,” and NPR’s podcast “S-Town.”

Political stories dominated this year’s winners: PBS News’ “Inside Putin’s Russia” follows a journalist as he documents the state of various Russian cities under Vladamir Putin’s administration, while HBO’s “Charlottesville: Race and Terror” exposes the actions of white supremacists who participated in the Charlottesville riots.

In the podcast category, Serial and This American Life grabbed their second Peabody Award for “S-Town,” which investigates a mysterious unreported murder in Bibb Country, Ala. The pair previously won a Peabody in 2015 for Sarah Koenig’s “Serial,” which revisited the case of a high school student convicted of murder, who has since been granted a new trial.

The board of jurors also released the winner of its Institutional Award, which went to CBS’ “60 Minutes.” This marks the 18th Peabody Award for the program.

The winners in the entertainment and youth as well as documentary categories were announced last week. Peabody nominee Hasan Minhaj will host the Peabody Awards ceremony on May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

See the full list of winners below:

News, Radio/Podcast, and Public Service

“Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Taxpayers Taken for a Ride” (NBC5/KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth)

“Charlottesville: Race & Terror” (HBO)

“Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria” (CNN)

“Inside Putin’s Russia” (PBS, WETA)

“Plight of Rohingya Refugees” (BBC News)

“The Whistleblower” (CBS)

Radio/Podcast

“Lost Mothers: Maternal Mortality in the U.S.”(NPR)

“S-Town” (Serial and This American Life)

“The Pope’s Long Con” (Louisville Public Media)

“Uncivil: The Raid” (Gimlet Media)

“74 Seconds”(MPR News)

Public Service

“The Cut: Exploring FGM” (Al Jazeera)