‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Among Peabody Entertainment, Youth Winners (EXCLUSIVE)

The Peabody Awards board of jurors has announced the nine entertainment winners, including children’s and youth programming, for series released in 2017.

Netflix leads with three honorees — “A Series of Unfortunate Events” starring Neil Patrick Harris, which won for children and youth programming; mockumentary “American Vandal” about a high school prank; and stand-up special “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” which touches on the comedian’s struggles as an immigrant. HBO follows with two wins for Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and late-night show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Rounding out the list of winners are AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The Fred Rogers Company was also named recipient of the Institutional Award to recognize the continued legacy of the company’s founder and namesake, whose “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” premiered 50 years ago. The beloved children’s show won a Peabody Award in 1968, and Rogers later received one in 1992.

The final list of Peabody winners for news, radio, public service programming will be announced on April 24 to complete the Peabody 30. Nominee Minhaj will host the 77th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony, which will be held on May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Carol Burnett, the first recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, will join the celebration along with past winners. Variety is the exclusive media partner for the event.

See the full list of the entertainment winners, including children’s and youth programming, below:

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Children and Youth)

“American Vandal”

“Better Call Saul”

“Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King”

“Insecure”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live” Political Satire 2017

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”