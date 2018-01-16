PBS Sets New Shows ‘#MeToo Now What?,’ ‘Native America,’ ‘Great American Read’

PBS is launching a series that focuses on sexual harassment, the public broadcaster announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Titled “#MeToo, Now What?,” the five-part, half-hour series will be hosted by Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International. It will premiere Feb. 2 at 8:30 pm.

In the current moment, when sexual harassment is at the forefront of the national conversation, the series aims to take the discussion to another level, engaging both women and men from all generations and walks of life in dialogue about these difficult issues. With the goal of making sense of these tumultuous times, the series seeks to answer this: How did we get here and how can we use this moment to effect positive and lasting change?

Each episode will focus on an aspect of sexual harassment, and will include reporting from Salbi both in the field and in studio as she facilitates open and authentic conversations that penetrate to the heart of the matter.

Salbi will serve as executive editor in addition to hosting. Gina Kim will executive produce, with Suzanne Hayward co-executive producing. Women in the World Media LLC will produce for PBS, with Public Square Media, Inc. co-producing.

PBS also announced the series “Native America,” a new four-part series from Providence Pictures that will premiere Fall 2018 on PBS stations nationwide. Weaving history and science with living indigenous traditions, the series brings to life a land of massive cities connected by social networks spanning two continents, with unique and sophisticated systems of science, art and writing. The series was made with the active participation of Native American communities.

Recent discoveries informed by Native-American oral histories have led to a bold new perspective on North and South America – that ancient people across these two continents may have been part of a single interconnected world. This and other research is leading to revelations that will forever change how we understand Native America. The series highlights intimate Native American traditions and follows field archaeologists using 21st-century tools such as multispectral imaging and DNA analysis to uncover incredible narratives of America’s past, venturing into Amazonian caves containing the Americas’ earliest art and interactive solar calendar, exploring a massive tunnel beneath a pyramid at the center of one of ancient America’s largest cities and mapping the heavens in celestially aligned cities.

“Native America” is executive produced and directed by Gary Glassman for Providence Pictures. Julianna Brannum (Comanche) is series producer and talent liaison. Producers/directors are Joseph C. Sousa and Scott Tiffany. Rob Tinworth is a producer and editor.

Finally, the network also announced the participants in “The Great American Read,” including Margaret Atwood, Lesley Stahl, Devon Kennard, Junot Díaz and many others who, throughout the series, share their personal stories and connections to their favorite titles. The series is a new eight-part television competition and nationwide campaign created in partnership with the production company Nutopia, explores the power of books and the joy of reading through the lens of America’s 100 best-loved novels, as voted on by the public.

It will launch with a two-hour special event on May 22 at 8 p.m. on PBS stations. Over the course of 15 weeks in the summer, viewers can read and vote on favorite works of fiction; the series then returns in the fall with additional episodes exploring the nominated books through themes including “Heroes,” “Villains & Monsters,” “Who Am I?,” “What We Do for Love,” “Other Worlds,” and will conclude with a countdown to “America’s Best-Loved Book.” The full list of 100 titles, chosen from a demographically representative national survey conducted by YouGov, will be made available to the public prior to the launch episode in May.