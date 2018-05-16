CBS Responds to Pauley Perrette’s On Set Assault Accusations

Pauley Perrette, who recently exited “NCIS” after 15 seasons, is alleging that she endured “multiple physical assaults” during her tenure on the CBS drama.

In a cryptic series of tweets, Perrette pointed the finger at a “very rich, very powerful publicity machine” keeping her silent. She refuses to name the culprit, but says “he did it.”

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” she wrote. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me.”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,'” she continued. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost?”

She said a “machine” has been keeping her silent, “feeding false stories” about her. “No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew,” she wrote. “Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

“I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone,” she said.

In a statement to Variety, CBS Television Studios said they had worked with the star to find a resolution, and reiterated their commitment to a “safe working environment” on all of their shows. “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” said the statement. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette declined to comment for this story through her representatives.