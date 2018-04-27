‘Golden Girls’ Producer Paul Junger Witt Dies at 77

Paul Junger Witt, producer of such TV comedies as “The Golden Girls,” “Benson,” “Soap” and a principal of the prosperous Witt/Thomas/Harris Productions, died Friday in Los Angeles. He was 77.

Witt had faced a long battle with cancer, a family representative said.

With producing partner Tony Thomas, Witt in the 1970s and 80s ran Witt/Thomas Productions, which was also home to NBC’s “Empty Nest” and “Blossom” and the original “Beauty and the Beast” series. In 1983, Witt married writer-producer Susan Harris, creator of NBC’s “Golden Girls,” and the company expanded as Witt/Thomas/Harris Productions.

In addition to his TV work, Witt was a producer of such films as 1989’s “Dead Poet’s Society” and 199p’s “Three Kings.”

Born in New York City, Witt graduated from the University of Virginia. He got his start in Hollywood in the mail room of Columbia Pictures. He partnered with producer Tony Thomas, son of entertainer Danny Thomas, in 1973 and set up shop at Danny Thomas Productions. The pair shepherded such projects as “The Partridge Family” series and the beloved TV movie “Brain’s Song” before launching their own banner in 1975.

Among the many series produced by Witt/Thomas and Witt/Thomas/Harris were “It’s a Living,” “Herman’s Head,” “Nurses,” “The John Larroquette Show,” the Rhea Perlman starrer “Pearl,” “Hail to the Chief” and the short-lived “Golden Girls” spinoff “The Golden Palace.”

Witt was also dedicated environmentalist who served 16 years as a member of the California State Park and Recreation Commission, including stints as chairman and vice chairman. He was a board member of EcoAmerica, the Environmental Media Association, the Environmental Defense Fund, the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, and the Emmett Institute on Climate Change.

Survivors include Harris and five children.

(Pictured: “The Golden Girls”)