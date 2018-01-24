FYI Chief Paul Greenberg Exits A+E Networks to Launch Consulting Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

Paul Greenberg is leaving his post as head of A+E Networks’ cabler FYI to launch a digital video consulting firm, Butter Works.

Greenberg has spent the past two years as exec VP and general manager of FYI and as head of 45th & Dean, A+E Networks’ in-house digital content studio.

Gena McCarthy, FYI’s exec VP of programming and development, will take the reins of the cabler, reporting to Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group, and Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks. Sean Cohan, A+E Networks president of international and digital media, will continue to oversee the operations of 45th & Dean.

Greenberg, formerly CEO of digital content ventures College Humor and Nylon, expressed his gratitude to A+E Networks’ CEO Nancy Dubuc and Cohan for “giving me the tools and backing to build something as exciting and groundbreaking as 45th & Dean.” He described his exit as a desire to “follow my passion and entrepreneurial spirit into this next phase of my career.”

Butter Works will serve as a full-service consulting firm for digital ventures, offering business and creative support. In launching the company, Greenberg is reuniting Vince Peone, a writer and director who worked with Greenberg at College Humor and Nylon.

Related History Sets Global Soccer Programming Extravaganza in Run-Up to World Cup (EXCLUSIVE) A+E Networks Italy Producing New Originals for International Marketplace (EXCLUSIVE)

Greenberg said the experience of running a linear cable channel for the past two years taught him a great deal about the importance of shows built on solid creative ideas and the ability for content shared across linear TV and digital to create a “virtuous circle” of viewership and promotion. He cited the experience of crafting the digital series “Love is Love” from the FYI dating show “Bride and Prejudice,” as well as “Project Sammy’s Way,” the digital spinoff of Lifetime’s “Project Runway.”

“Vince and I bring the collective skill sets that will allow (Butter Works) to be an outsourced video department in a box,” Greenberg said. “We can help people figure out how to monetize great digital content.”

Greenberg said he intends to continue to work with A+E Networks in his new capacity.

McCarthy has been with FYI since 2013. She was promoted to exec VP in 2016.