Paul Feig Sets First-Look Pact With Lionsgate TV

Paul Feig has set a first-look deal for scripted and unscripted TV projects with Lionsgate TV.

Feig is already in business with studio on the Netflix comedy “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.” The pact covers the multi-hyphenate’s Feigco banner and his producing partner Jessie Henderson.

“Paul Feig is one of the most prolific and versatile talents in film and television today, and we’re thrilled to continue growing our multifaceted relationship with him across our scripted television business,” said Chris Selak, Lionsgate’s exec VP and head of worldwide scripted television. “Paul epitomizes the ‘premium’ in premium talent, and our collaborative, cross-divisional approach allows us to tap his creative brilliance across an ever-expanding array of platforms.”

Feig worked with Lionsgate as his directing career was blossoming a decade ago on the Showtime series “Nurse Jackie.” Since then he has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand comedy filmmakers, but he has also kept an active hand in TV. He got his start as an actor in 1980s and ’90s sitcoms.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity to continue expanding my collaboration with the Lionsgate Television Group,” said Feig. “Lionsgate has proven itself time and again to be a home for bold creative vision and ground-breaking original content. I can hardly wait for this next exciting chapter in our partnership.”

Feig is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.